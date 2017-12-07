Anonymous 'Secret Santas' paid for $10,000 in layaway gifts at a Maine Toys R Us

A pair of generous "Secret Santas" walked into a Toys R Us in South Portland, Maine to spread some holiday cheer to the tune of $10,000.

Store manager Jay Roes tells CBS, "A nice couple, local, want to be anonymous came in and wanted to pay off $10,000 in people's layaways."

He says that this money paid off the balances on approximately 100 accounts.

Layaway programs allow consumers who are unable to afford an item upfront to pay a deposit and then make periodic payments towards the full price without paying interest like they would with a credit card. Thousands of American families rely on these programs to make purchases this time of year, and Deloitte estimates that over 13 percent of shoppers will take advantage of layaway programs this holiday season.