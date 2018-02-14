If you're planning a date for Valentine's Day, you'll probably want to avoid talking about money: Most people are so reluctant to engage that they would prefer to discuss other taboo topics like politics or religion.

That's according to a joint survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted by Discover and Match Media Group, in which respondents either had an active dating platform or met their partner online.

"One thing I found interesting is [online daters] don't want to have that money talk," Helen Fisher, chief scientific adviser at Match.com, tells CNBC Make It. "They don't want to have any discussion having to do with money except what kind of job you've got."

A majority of respondents say they are only "slightly comfortable" or "not comfortable at all" with the idea of sharing financial information on a dating app or website.