The 15 states with the most jobs you can do remotely

Los Angeles, California
benedek | Getty Images
Working remotely is more popular than ever before. According to a Gallup survey of over 15,000 adults, 43 percent of employed Americans spend some time working remotely. The study also found that an employee's ability to work flexibility and remotely greatly impacted their career choices.

But just because companies are allowing employees to work remotely doesn't mean they can work from anywhere. In fact, according to job site FlexJobs, 95 percent of remote jobs have a location or geographic requirement.

FlexJobs analyzed tens of thousands of report jobs listings and found that the 15 states listed here had the highest number of work-from-home opportunities:

Cleveland, Ohio
Davel5957 | Getty Images
15. Ohio

Companies hiring remote workers: Allergan, JLL – Jones Lang LaSalle, Xerox

14. Washington

Companies hiring remote workers: GreatAuPair, K12, State of Washington

13. New Jersey

Companies hiring remote workers: Amazon, Citizens Bank, Gartner

12. Minnesota

Companies hiring remote workers: Abbott, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Haynes & Company

11. Massachusetts

Companies hiring remote workers: Acceleration Partners, Kaplan, Salesforce

10. Arizona

Companies hiring remote workers: Equifax, Grand Canyon University – GCU, Kellogg Company

9. North Carolina

Companies hiring remote workers: Amgen, Lowe's, PPD – Pharmaceutical Product Development

8. Georgia

Companies hiring remote workers: First Data, Fiserv, Robert Half International

These are the 10 best cities to find a job in 2018
7. Pennsylvania

Companies hiring remote workers: McKesson Corporation, PNC, SAP

6. Illinois

Companies hiring remote workers: Goodway Group, Molina Healthcare, Pearson

5. Florida

Companies hiring remote workers: Humana, The Hartford, UnitedHealth Group

4. New York

Companies hiring remote workers: Accenture, American Express, Teach For America

3. Virginia

Companies hiring remote workers: American Red Cross, CVS Health, Leidos

2. Texas

Companies hiring remote workers: Teradata, Wells Fargo, Williams-Sonoma

1. California

Companies hiring remote workers: Red Hat, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, ULTA

The San Francisco Bay Area attracts some of the nation's top technology talent.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
California topped FlexJobs' list with the most remote jobs being posted for workers from the Golden State.

Many of the states on FlexJobs' list are seeing large job growth overall, like New York and Texas. Several less expected states also reported a strong number of remote job opportunities, including Washington and Ohio.

Arizona also made it into the top 15 this year. Several cities in Arizona have witnessed explosive job growth in 2018 including Chandler, Peoria and Gilbert.

These are the 10 happiest states in the US
