The 15 states with the most jobs you can do remotely

Working remotely is more popular than ever before. According to a Gallup survey of over 15,000 adults, 43 percent of employed Americans spend some time working remotely. The study also found that an employee's ability to work flexibility and remotely greatly impacted their career choices.

But just because companies are allowing employees to work remotely doesn't mean they can work from anywhere. In fact, according to job site FlexJobs, 95 percent of remote jobs have a location or geographic requirement.

FlexJobs analyzed tens of thousands of report jobs listings and found that the 15 states listed here had the highest number of work-from-home opportunities: