You can make $110,000 flipping a house in Maryland—here are the 10 best states to turn a profit

When it comes to flipping a house, location matters: Your profit could depend a lot on what state you're in.

If you're west of the Mississippi River, for example, you may find it more difficult to make money, since properties tend to stay on the market longer. If you choose an East Coast state like Maryland or Pennsylvania, on the other hand, you may have a quicker turnaround and get more bang for your buck: The average profit you can make there is almost $110,000.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which analyzed data from real-estate site Zillow and property-data warehouse ATTOM, to find the top 10 best — and worst — states for flipping a house.

The data evaluates median house listing price, the average number of days it takes to flip a house, average gross profit on flipping and average gross return on investment.

Based on those metrics, here are the top 10 best places to flip a house: