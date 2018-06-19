Few generations have been analyzed, scrutinized and critiqued as much as the millennial generation. One characteristic of this generation that makes up 35 percent of the U.S. workforce is that they have high standards for the places they work — but these standards may be misunderstood.

While it's often said that those between the ages of 22 and 37 want to work for flashy start-ups with glossy office spaces, trendy benefits and purported work-life balance, a growing body of evidence shows that millennials are not as picky as previously thought.

Harvard Business Review reports that millennials are actually less likely than baby boomers to say that creativity and fun are important to them when it comes to their careers, instead, the value opportunities to grow and learn. A 2016 Gallup report found that 60 percent of millennials are open to a wide range of job opportunities.

This research is reflected in Indeed's recent survey of the companies that millennials most want to work for. The job site found that a wide range of companies from finance to chemicals located in a wide-range of cities made the list.

Here are the 10 best places to work according to millennials: