What young people would do with an extra $1,000—and what experts say they should actually do

New research from Charles Schwab, which surveyed 2,000 young Americans aged 16 to 25, suggests that young people may be too optimistic about their financial future and may not yet fully understand some important financial concepts.

"Our personal responsibility for financial management has increased dramatically, but our basic understanding of our finances has lagged behind," says Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, board chair and president of the Charles Schwab Foundation.

To see how young people would handle a small cash windfall, Charles Schwab asked survey respondents: If you instantly had an extra $1,000 that you could do whatever you want with, what would you do with it?

Here's what they had to say: