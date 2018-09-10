Fast-growing digital bank N26 isn't only winning over consumers, it's winning over more and more of Germany's labor force.

From its inception in 2013, the lender has garnered lots of attention, not only from renowned investors like Tencent Holdings Limited and Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures; but also LinkedIn, who has crowned the challenger bank as the top start-up in Germany for 2018.

To be eligible in this year's list, which features 25 German-based start-ups, businesses must be no older than seven years, have a minimum of 50 employees and be privately held.

From then, to make this definitive ranking, LinkedIn analyzed the actions of its 500 million-plus users, to distinguish the level of employee growth a company has, along with job seeker interest, engagement and ability to attract top talent from renowned firms featured on the top companies list.

CNBC checks out which start-ups have whisked away parts of the German workforce this year — and earned a place in the top 10.

1. N26

Global Headcount: 430+

Headquarters: Berlin

Having successfully brought in over 1 million financially-savvy customers, since launching its initial product in 2015, its no wonder digital bank N26 is considered one of Europe's fastest growing lenders.

Inside the business, N26 is dedicated to becoming both a global bank and a diverse one, with the group aiming to promote more women in management positions, in addition to offering a talent program, which has seen more than 100 interns contribute to N26's overall growth in three years.