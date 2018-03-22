From retail to consultancy groups, Germany has an array of thriving industries to work in, and according to LinkedIn's latest rankings, technology is one of the most sought-after sectors.

In LinkedIn's 2018 "Top Companies" list, the professional networking platform uncovered the top 25 businesses to work for in Germany by analyzing the level of retention, job seeker reach, interest and engagement each company has.

To assemble each "Top Companies" list for major nations, LinkedIn collected data from its 546 million-plus users, of which more than 11 million came from the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

CNBC takes a look at the 10 most attractive companies to work for in Germany: