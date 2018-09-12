Apple is holding its big annual product launch event on Wednesday, which will be lived-streamed from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The tech giant is expected to unveil several new gadgets.

Apple-watchers are predicting the company will offer first looks at multiple new versions of the iPhone — including successors to the iPhone X, called the iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max — and possibly new versions of the Apple Watch and iPad Pro, CNBC reported previously.

In recent years, Apple's highly-touted September product showcase has featured the unveiling of popular new products like last year's iPhone X and 2015's announcement of the first Apple Watch. Those items, and many more recent Apple products, have proven to be popular with consumers, helping to spur Apple to become the first publicly traded trillion-dollar company in the U.S. in August.

But the tech giant's 42-year track record hasn't been all sunshine and iPhones (the company has sold well over a billion of the smartphones). In fact, even the company that revolutionized the personal computer industry with the Macintosh has had its share of failures over the years, from an overheating computer to a handheld device that co-founder Steve Jobs hated and comedy writers mocked.

And as Steve Jobs himself once said: "You've got to be willing to crash and burn.... If you're afraid of failing, you won't get very far."

Here are some of the Apple products from the past four decades that totally flopped.