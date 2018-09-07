The best new updates coming to your iPhone and iPad in iOS 12 12:26 AM ET Tue, 5 June 2018 | 02:19

Kuo has also reportedly said that Apple will include up to 512GB of storage in the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max — twice what any current iPhone offers — stainless steel frames, Apple's new A12 processor, dual 12-megapixel cameras for portrait pictures and three color options (black, white and gold). The iPhone Xs will start at $800 while the iPhone Xs Max will start at $900, Kuo said. The phones are expected to ship in September.

The low-cost LCD model with a 6.1-inch screen -- and no known name -- will start at $600, according to Kuo. It will reportedly include the same A12 processor in Apple's more expensive iPhones, but lower storage options, less RAM, a single 12-megapixel camera, a lower resolution screen and a smaller battery. It's said to ship in five colors including gray, red, white, blue and orange. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty has suggested this model won't ship until October.

All three iPhones will have Face ID, according to Kuo, which means you'll unlock the iPhone by looking at it instead of using a fingerprint and a home button.

All of the iPhones will run with Apple's new iOS 12 software, which will also roll out to older iPhones. Some highlight features include Siri shortcuts, a new Do Not Disturb mode, controls that let you see how long you use certain apps, new notifications, custom Memoji and more.