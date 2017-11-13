Apple will launch a huge 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus next year with two other iPhones, KGI says

Apple will reportedly launch three new iPhones in 2018, including a brand new high-end flagship called the iPhone X Plus with a large 6.5-inch display, according to a note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors.

That would be the largest display Apple has ever included in an iPhone.

By comparison, the current iPhone X has a 5.8-inch screen, the iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch display and the smaller iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch screen.

Kuo said the two largest iPhones, the 6.5-inch and a slightly smaller 5.8-inch model, will use OLED screen technology that's similar to what's in the iPhone X. The OLED panel is one reason the iPhone X is more expensive than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. To hit a more affordable price point, Apple is also said to launch a 6.1-inch model with a more traditional LCD display.

"We believe the major hardware difference in the two new OLED models is size, in a bid to satisfy various needs of the high-end market," Kuo said. All three phones are expected to feature a full-screen design and 3-D sensing, Kuo said, suggesting that Face ID will replace the home button entirely in 2018.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

Read the full report at MacRumors.





