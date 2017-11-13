    ×

    Tech

    Apple will launch a huge 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus next year with two other iPhones, KGI says

    • Apple will reportedly launch an iPhone X Plus with a 6.5-inch screen next year
    • Apple will also reportedly launch two other iPhones, making for three new iPhones in 2018
    • All new iPhones are expected to ship with an all-screen form factor and 3-D sensors
    Control Center is a swipe from the top instead of the bottom of the screen
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Control Center is a swipe from the top instead of the bottom of the screen

    Apple will reportedly launch three new iPhones in 2018, including a brand new high-end flagship called the iPhone X Plus with a large 6.5-inch display, according to a note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors.

    That would be the largest display Apple has ever included in an iPhone.

    By comparison, the current iPhone X has a 5.8-inch screen, the iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch display and the smaller iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch screen.

    Kuo said the two largest iPhones, the 6.5-inch and a slightly smaller 5.8-inch model, will use OLED screen technology that's similar to what's in the iPhone X. The OLED panel is one reason the iPhone X is more expensive than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. To hit a more affordable price point, Apple is also said to launch a 6.1-inch model with a more traditional LCD display.

    "We believe the major hardware difference in the two new OLED models is size, in a bid to satisfy various needs of the high-end market," Kuo said. All three phones are expected to feature a full-screen design and 3-D sensing, Kuo said, suggesting that Face ID will replace the home button entirely in 2018.

    Apple was not immediately available to comment.

    Read the full report at MacRumors.



    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---