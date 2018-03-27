    ×

    Tech

    New 'trendy' Apple Watch design with 15% larger display coming this year, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts

    • Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac.
    • It will have 15 percent larger display, a "trendy" new design, and a longer-lasting battery, according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who wrote his predictions in a note seen by 9to5Mac.
    • Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC.
    A person uses an Apple Watch Series 3 at the Apple Omotesando store on September 22, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.
    Tomohiro Ohsumi | Getty Images
    A person uses an Apple Watch Series 3 at the Apple Omotesando store on September 22, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

    Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, with a 15 percent larger display and "trendy" new design, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac.

    The new version of the Apple Watch may also have a longer-lasting battery, according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who wrote his predictions in a note seen by 9to5Mac. Kuo also predicted new health-monitoring sensors for the Watch, 9to5Mac said.

    Apple's Series 3 smartwatch, announced in September, was the first to feature cellular connectivity, allowing users to access phone-like features without a handset nearby. That, among other features, moved Apple to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC. A new form factor could provide a visible cue to new customers.

    While Kuo is considered a top-performing Apple analyst, Apple rarely confirms any details of products prior to launches. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

    Read the full report on 9to5Mac.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---