Here are the best new updates coming to your iPhone and iPad in iOS 12

Apple will provide a summary each week to show exactly how you used your iPhone during the week. It shows how much time you spent on your device, how long you spent inside specific apps, how often you picked up your phone (and when), and which apps are sending you the most notifications.

For people who want to use apps less, Apple will offer app limits. You can set how long you can use an app each day – like Instagram – and Apple will tell you as you've started to reach that limit. You can grant an extension if you want, otherwise the app is off limits for the rest of the day.

Parents can use this feature to create allowances. They can create "downtime" so kids can use apps at bedtime, or limit time inside apps by category (games or social apps, for example) or by specific apps. Parents can choose movies, apps and websites that are appropriate, too.