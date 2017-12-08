Three iPhones are expected to launch in 2018 with much larger batteries

Apple will launch three new iPhones next year with larger batteries, which should translate to longer battery life for users, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo's report suggests the phones will pack high-capacity batteries thanks to new two-cell designs provided by Korean supplier LGC. The new packs reportedly will be "L" shaped rather than rectangular to allow Apple to squeeze as much battery into the iPhone as possible.

Kuo's note, first reported Thursday night by AppleInsider, says Apple's most high-end 2018 iPhone will pack a 6.5-inch OLED screen and a 3,300mAh to 3,400mAh battery, far larger than Apple's biggest iPhone battery, the 2,716mAh in the iPhone X.

Earlier Thursday, Nikkei reported that Apple is exploring a new 6.3-inch screen for its top-end iPhone.

Apple will also launch a 5.8-inch iPhone with an OLED panel KGI said. That's the same size screen on the current iPhone X, but it will reportedly pack a larger 2,900 to 3,000mAh battery.

Finally, Kuo said Apple will sell an iPhone with a 6.1-inch traditional LCD display. The LCD iPhone may be a more affordable option for consumers, since those screens don't cost as much as new OLED panels.

Read the full report on AppleInsider

.