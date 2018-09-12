This is the No. 1 source of financial stress in Hawaii—and it's not taxes or housing

In Hawaii, the median price for a home is nearly $550,000, according to real estate website Zillow, and the median rent is $2,400. That's nearly twice the national median home price of $278,900 and about one-and-a-half times the national median rent of $1,695.

And in Honolulu, housing prices go even higher: It can cost more than $625,000 to buy a typical home.

Still, while residents must contend with expensive real estate prices, as well as the second-highest tax burden in the country, Hawaiians say their No. 1 source of financial stress is something else: debt.

That's according to financial site GOBankingRates, which conducted a survey of more than 2,000 people from every state and Washington D.C., "to pinpoint what's causing the worst financial fears and stress among Americans."

Respondents could choose "debt," "education," including things like college expenses, "everyday costs," including groceries and utilities, "family," including child care and divorce, "health care," "housing," or "taxes."

Hawaiians chose debt.