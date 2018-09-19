This will be the new longest nonstop flight in America

Hawaiian Airlines, based out of Honolulu, Hawaii, is launching the longest nonstop flight in America from Boston, Massachusetts to Honolulu, Hawaii, starting April 4, 2019.

The direct, 5,095-mile flight will last 11 hours and 40 minutes from Logan International Airport to Honolulu International Airport. It is the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history, according to the airline. Roundtrip flights will start at $806.59; $1,096 for Extra Comfort; and $6,948 for first class.

The longest nonstop flight in the world will belong to Singapore Airlines when it launches Oct. 11. The flight between Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey and Singapore's Changi International Airport (voted the best airport in the world) will be 18 hours and 45 minutes, as CNBC reports. Flights will start at $1,166 for economy, $1,489 for premium economy and $5,819 for business class.

The Hawaiian Airlines flight onboard an A330-200 will operate five times a week, with 258 economy seats, 68 Extra Comfort seats and 18 lie-flat seats in first class.

The Boston to Honolulu flight will depart every day but Wednesday and Thursday at 8:55 a.m., except for Friday flights, which will depart at 8 a.m. The flights will arrive in Honolulu the same day at 2:35 p.m. and the Friday flight will arrive at 1:40 p.m.

The Honolulu to Boston flight will depart every day but Tuesday and Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. and arrive in Boston the following morning at 6 a.m. This flight will be 10 hours and 15 minutes due to the jet streams in the same direction allowing flights to go faster west to east, though it is still a long flight.

Boston is a new destination for the airline; an estimated 60,000 people come to Hawaii from Boston every year, according to the airline.

The new Boston to Honolulu direct route is longer than international nonstop destinations, like Boston to London, England (6 hours and 45 minutes) and Boston to Sao Paulo, Brazil (10 hours and 20 minutes).

Don't miss:

9 best insider tricks to help you travel super cheap

9 places in America you have to see in your lifetime

These are the top 10 most liveable cities in America

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!