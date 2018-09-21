Electric vehicles (EVs) are on the rise. Last year, global sales passed 1 million new cars sold, the first time ever, according to a report by McKinsey & Company, an automotive and assembly company. More car companies are designing electric vehicles, like Jaguar's first electric SUV debuted in March, and Mercedes launching an all-electric vehicle to challenge Tesla.

But what if non-automotive major brands came out with their own cars? What would they look like?

Auto Trader, a digital automotive platform based in the United Kingdom, imagined what electric cars of the future would look like if eight world renowned lifestyle and tech brands designed them. The site created sketches based on each company's brand identity for Amazon, Ikea, Spotify, Airbnb, Instagram, GoPro, Sony and Virgin.

For example, Ikea's car is imagined in flat-pack format with the brand's commitment to sustainability expressed with solar rooftop panels, according to Auto Trader. Amazon's car plays on the tech and retail giant's emphasis on efficiency and speed, with a battery that charges in 10 minutes, as well as a detachable drone that will deliver parcels directly to the boot.

Take a look at the designs for three top companies.