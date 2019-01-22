How to answer 14 common but tricky interview questions

If you want to nail your next job interview, make sure you study up.

The most successful interviewees have done their thought work beforehand, according to Dev Aujula, CEO of recruiting firm Catalog and author of 50 Ways to Get a Job: An Unconventional Guide to Finding Work on Your Terms.

Those job hunters have asked themselves at a minimum what they want to learn from their next job, how the position will help them learn and whether their skills fit the company's mission.

Jobseekers who take these basic steps will feel more prepared and empowered when they step into any interview. "By knowing these answers, you'll also be able to answer what your weaknesses are and why you want to work there in a really proactive way," explains Aujula.

These interview basics — coupled with these 14 scripted responses to some of the most common interview questions — will ensure you'll make the right impression no matter what question comes your way.