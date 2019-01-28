Top 5 hottest housing markets for young people in 2019—and how much you'll pay

The income you need to afford a home in the biggest U.S. cities 7:55 PM ET Tue, 15 Nov 2016 | 01:13

All data were collected using estimates from the American Community Survey, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Postal Service and internal Trulia reporting. The overall score was calculated by averaging the rank of each metric against other metropolitan areas in the study.

"The hot markets that drove U.S. housing in recent years … will give way in 2019 to a new group of affordable, young, opportunity-filled, desirable — and largely inland — cities primed to drive growth in the years to come," says Trulia.

While these homes aren't in everyone's budget, young buyers should take note: the median home value for most of these metro falls either below, or hovers just above, the national median of $223,900.

While bright spots like these exist, affordability will still be concern in the year ahead, warn researchers. Rising mortgage rates will put buyers in a "wait-and-see mode," they say.

Additionally, the researchers expect that sellers might think twice before listing in an environment that "may not be as lucrative" as it's been in recent years, creating further slowdowns in both buying and selling.

If you are in the market for a home, experts suggest you think carefully about whether that move is right for you. Evaluate your budget and keep an eye on your credit score . Make sure you're ready to transition from renting.

Here are some tips to help you get started.

