People are fleeing from New Jersey more than any other state—here's the No. 1 reason why

New Jersey became the No. 1 state to move away from in 2018, according to new data from moving and relocation company United Vans Lines.

The top reason why residents left was for a professional opportunity, the UVL data shows. Of all the residents who moved out, 46 percent listed "job" as the deciding factor.

"A leading motivation behind these migration patterns across all regions," in fact, "is a career change," the report says. About "one out of every two people who moved in the past year moved for a new job or company transfer."

The second most compelling reason to relocate, according to the respondents, was retirement, as 24 percent said they preferred to spend their golden years elsewhere. A similar share, 22 percent, said they wanted to be closer to family, while 17 percent listed "lifestyle change" as their reason for moving and 5 percent said "health."

In the map below, the yellow states are "high outbound" states, whereas the dark blue ones are "high inbound."