The most expensive places to live in America

There are some places in America where you can expect to pay a premium on everything — from food to your fuel bill. Out-of-control living expenses in some of these places may make it difficult for you and your family to enjoy the best possible quality of life.

Each year, as part of CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study, we consider Cost of Living as one of our key categories of competitiveness. That is because companies seeking to recruit the best possible workforce know that low costs can be a great way to attract talent. We rank all 50 states based on an index of basic items including average home and food prices, monthly energy bills and health costs. That gives us not only the cheapest states to live in but also the most expensive ones.

Here are the 10 states that will cost you the most, along with prices for some basic items in each state’s most expensive area.

(Price data is based on the 2017 Annual Average Cost of Living Index by the Council for Community and Economic Research, C2ER.)