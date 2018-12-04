When it comes to living the lifestyle they imagined, today's retirees spend a lot of time worrying about how they will afford their golden years.

To that end, a new report by GOBankingRates determined the neighborhoods where they could stretch their dollars the furthest, without sacrificing their quality of life.

The personal finance website ranked the top spots for retirement — all in or near major U.S. cities — based on median home prices, concentration of other retirees, crime rate, weather and proximity to amenities such as restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, public transportation, libraries and parks.