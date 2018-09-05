Five beautiful places to retire that will make your jaw drop

Playing golf on the manicured grounds of a continuing care retirement community isn't for everyone. Some people might dream of spectacular surroundings – but also need a reasonably affordable cost of living.

Try one of these five astonishing spots for a magical retirement, from an Internationalliving.com report, where retirees can live well on less.

The report details beautiful retirement havens in Portugal, Mexico, Ireland, Peru and Cambodia. All five offer fabulous surroundings, high quality of life and lower costs.