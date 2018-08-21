Going into law or nursing, among other professions, used to mean trudging to an office every day. Not anymore. As organizations retool their workforces, there are more opportunities to work remotely, which is great news for those with the skills and experience.

The average telecommuter has at least a bachelor's degree, is 46 or older and earns more in median salary than an in-office worker, according to FlexJobs, an online platform specializing in remote and flexible employment.

FlexJobs has compiled a list of high-paying professional jobs that can be done remotely, based on salary data from PayScale.