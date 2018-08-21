Seven jobs you can do from home for more than $75,000 

Share

Personal Finance

Seven jobs you can do from home for more than $75,000 

Shot of afro american young man in a home office using laptop and taking notes. Black guy sitting at table and working from home office.
izusek | E+ | Getty Images

Going into law or nursing, among other professions, used to mean trudging to an office every day. Not anymore. As organizations retool their workforces, there are more opportunities to work remotely, which is great news for those with the skills and experience.

The average telecommuter has at least a bachelor's degree, is 46 or older and earns more in median salary than an in-office worker, according to FlexJobs, an online platform specializing in remote and flexible employment.

FlexJobs has compiled a list of high-paying professional jobs that can be done remotely, based on salary data from PayScale.

  • 1. Marketing manager. Average salary: $63,250

    Sample job listing: "Seeking a marketing manager with B2B, content, & technology marketing experience. Duties include developing a North American marketing plan, designing campaigns, & managing the regional marketing budget. Ability to work remotely offered."

    The average salary range for a marketing manager is, according to Payscale, $40,951 to $97,912.

    View listings here.

    a Young Indian woman working in a restaurant.
    Petri Oeschger | Moment | Getty Images

  • 2. Software developer. Average salary: $69,580

    Sample job listing: "Software developer sought for a full-time, remote option position responsible for troubleshooting and resolving issues, developing software designs, performing system updates. Bachelor's degree, four+ years' similar experience required."

    The average salary range is, according to Payscale, $48,807 to $102,557.

    View listings here.

    Smiling man with smartphone and draft working at desk in office
    Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

  • 3. Forensic computer analyst. Average salary: $70,155

    Sample job listing: "Candidate will deliver support to more senior-level team members, conduct forensic data collection, and perform detailed forensic analyses. Must have one or more IT security or forensics security certifications."

    The average salary range is, according to Payscale, $43,486 to $115,572.

    View listings here.

    blue glow adult man, computer coder
    Bill Hinton | Moment | Getty Images

  • 4. Attorney. Average salary: $81,439

    Sample job listing: "Seeking a lawyer for a remote option position responsible for providing legal support and assistance to clients. Applicant must have experience with case management, employment law, and depositions."

    The average salary range is, according to Payscale, $61,368 to $111,703.

    View listings here.

    More from Personal Finance:
    Why ghosting a prospective employer is a big mistake
    Your next raise could be bigger. Here's how to get it.
    Five ways to make money overseas besides travel writing or teaching

    Female lawyer taking notes 
    Robert Daly | Caiaimage | Getty Images

  • 5. IT manager. Average salary: $82,054

    Sample job listing: "Full-time job, remote option. Needs one-three years' experience with Aloha POS , leadership experience and three years' IT experience. Will be working on Windows and Aloha POS and will spend 70 percent of time with hands on tasks.

    The average salary range is, according to Payscale, $48,906 - $121,123.

    View listings here.

    Mature businessman using tablet in office
    Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

  • 6. Business analyst. Average salary: $83,142

    Sample job listing: "Seeking a business analyst to plan, conduct, and direct analysis of corporate-wide business problems. He/she will provide technical expertise in identifying, evaluating, and developing systems and procedures. Prior relevant experience is required. Remote.

    The average salary range is, according to Payscale, $61,368 to $111,703.

    View listings here.

    Front view of an attractive blonde woman sitting at the desk in an office and talking on the phone. Computer on the desk.
    izusek | E+ | Getty Images

  • 7. Nurse practitioner. Average salary: $92,188

    Sample job listing: "Full-time, remote opportunity. Will be responsible for educating & training practitioners on CCM program goals, identifying learning needs, serving as a resource to clinical staff, and developing & delivering educational events. Master's required."

    The average salary range is, according to Payscale, $74,962 to $122,768.

    View listings here.

    Home caregiver writing notes on prescription medication at dining table
    Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

more from Personal Finance