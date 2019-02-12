The 15 companies hiring the most jobs paying over $100,000 in February

Company mission statement: "To be Earth's most customer-centric company, where customers can find and discover anything they might want to buy online, and endeavors to offer its customers the lowest possible prices."

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

According to Ladders, Amazon is hiring for the most jobs that pay over $100,000 — by far. The e-commerce giant has roughly 1,818 high-paying openings this month and is expected to continue hiring in large numbers. In November of 2018, the company announced two new headquarters in Long Island City, New York, and Arlington, Virginia, which were promised to employ 50,000 people.

Brian Kropp, Group Vice President of Gartner, tells CNBC Make It that these high-paying Amazon jobs could even increase wages for other workers in these regions.

"Most of the jobs that Amazon will be putting in place in New York and Northern Virginia will be higher-end, more professional services-equivalent jobs rather than warehousing or distribution jobs," he says. "Amazon has been clear that their choice in location was based on the quality of talent in those geographies. Given that, they are going to be competing for the best talent in those geographies, which will only bid up salaries."

Other well-known tech companies also made Ladders' list, including Facebook, Microsoft and Apple. All of these companies have over 1,000 openings for jobs that pay more than $100,000.

"With the January BLS Employment Situation report showing strong results, the employment market is still looking up this year. It's a promising opportunity for job-seekers advancing their careers," Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella tells CNBC Make It. "Top companies like Apple, Facebook — despite its many scandals — Microsoft and Oracle all have openings for coveted high-paying roles. If you're entering the job market in search of a salary bump or a shift in roles, now is the time. The current arena allows for extra wiggle room to negotiate titles and higher wages."

