The 15 companies hiring the most jobs paying over $100,000 in February

Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2017.
REUTERS/Salvador Rodriguez
Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2017.

The first quarter of the year is one of the best times to find a new job and so far, 2019 is shaping up to be a solid year for job seekers.

According to the Labor Department there were a record-breaking 7.3 million job openings in December and unemployment is at just 4 percent, but wages are just beginning to budge which means one of the only ways for many workers to earn a raise is to get a new job.

Fortunately, high demand for highly-skilled workers means there are lots of companies willing to pay six-figure salaries for the right candidate. Job site Ladders, which specializes in high-paying jobs, analyzed thousands of job openings and found that 15 companies stand out for posting the most jobs with six-figure salaries.

Here are the 15 companies hiring the most jobs paying over $100,000 in February:

15. Wipro Technologies

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 855

Company mission statement: "To help create a new kind of professional services firm that works with both business and IT executives to innovate and deliver, end to end solutions that create measurable value for our clients."

Headquarters: Bengaluru, India

14. Lockheed Martin

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 869

Company mission statement: "We solve complex challenges, advance scientific discovery and deliver innovative solutions to help our customers keep people safe."

Headquarters: Bethesda, MD

13. Leidos Holdings

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 869

Company mission statement: "Leidos makes the world safer, healthier and more efficient through information technology, engineering and science."

Headquarters: Reston, VA

12. Tata Consultancy

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 893

Company mission statement: "Our mission is to help customers achieve their business objectives by providing innovative, best-in-class consulting, IT solutions and services and to make it a joy for all stakeholders to work with us."

Headquarters: Mumbai, India

Verizon store
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

11. Verizon

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 935

Company mission statement: "Our mission: Verizon delivers the promise of the digital world by enhancing the ability of humans, businesses and society to do more new and do more good."

Headquarters: New York City, NY

10. Banfield Pet Hospital

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,049

Company mission statement: "Quality. Responsibility. Mutuality. Efficiency. Freedom. These Five Guiding Principles provide the shared vision for each Banfield Pet Hospital."

Headquarters: Vancouver, WA

9. CVS Health

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,125

Company mission statement: "Every one of us at CVS Health shares a single, clear purpose: helping people on their path to better health."

Headquarters: Woonsocket, RI

8. Raytheon

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,178

Company mission statement: "Raytheon: One global team creating trusted, innovative solutions to make the world a safer place. Raytheon Company is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1922, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support services."

Headquarters: Waltham, MA

7. Hospital Corporation of America (HCA)

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,187

Company mission statement: "We are committed to delivering healthcare as it should be: patient-centered and for the good of all people, no matter their circumstance. To achieve this, we must be active; we must be kind. We must work with integrity, share our skills and never stop learning."

Headquarters: Nashville, TN

6. Apple

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,200

Company mission statement: "Apple designs Macs, the best personal computers in the world, along with OS X, iLife, iWork and professional software. Apple leads the digital music revolution with its iPods and iTunes online store. Apple has reinvented the mobile phone with its revolutionary iPhone and App store, and is defining the future of mobile media and computing devices with iPad."

Headquarters: Cupertino, CA

The Visitor's Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The Visitor's Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.

5. Microsoft

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,202

Company mission statement: "Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."

Headquarters: Redmond, WA

4. Facebook

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,209

Company mission statement: "Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what's going on in the world, and to share and express what matters to them."

Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA

3. Oracle

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,283

Company description: "Oracle offers a comprehensive and fully integrated stack of cloud applications, platform services, and engineered systems."

Headquarters: Redwood City, CA

2. Infosys

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,361

Company mission statement: "Infosys International Inc. is dedicated to providing the people, services and solutions our clients need to meet their information technology challenges and business goals."

Headquarters: Bengaluru, India

1. Amazon

Jobs available paying $100,000+: 1,818

Job seekers register before interviews during an Amazon jobs fair at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on August 2, 2017 in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Getty Images
Job seekers register before interviews during an Amazon jobs fair at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on August 2, 2017 in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Company mission statement: "To be Earth's most customer-centric company, where customers can find and discover anything they might want to buy online, and endeavors to offer its customers the lowest possible prices."

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

According to Ladders, Amazon is hiring for the most jobs that pay over $100,000 — by far. The e-commerce giant has roughly 1,818 high-paying openings this month and is expected to continue hiring in large numbers. In November of 2018, the company announced two new headquarters in Long Island City, New York, and Arlington, Virginia, which were promised to employ 50,000 people.

Brian Kropp, Group Vice President of Gartner, tells CNBC Make It that these high-paying Amazon jobs could even increase wages for other workers in these regions.

"Most of the jobs that Amazon will be putting in place in New York and Northern Virginia will be higher-end, more professional services-equivalent jobs rather than warehousing or distribution jobs," he says. "Amazon has been clear that their choice in location was based on the quality of talent in those geographies. Given that, they are going to be competing for the best talent in those geographies, which will only bid up salaries."

Other well-known tech companies also made Ladders' list, including Facebook, Microsoft and Apple. All of these companies have over 1,000 openings for jobs that pay more than $100,000.

"With the January BLS Employment Situation report showing strong results, the employment market is still looking up this year. It's a promising opportunity for job-seekers advancing their careers," Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella tells CNBC Make It. "Top companies like Apple, Facebook — despite its many scandals — Microsoft and Oracle all have openings for coveted high-paying roles. If you're entering the job market in search of a salary bump or a shift in roles, now is the time. The current arena allows for extra wiggle room to negotiate titles and higher wages."

