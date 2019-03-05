'Fearless Girl' comes to London's financial district — just in time for International Women's Day

The figurine looks to ignite a global conversation around the power of female leadership, while encouraging businesses to make their boards more inclusive, gender-balanced and diverse. For asset manager SSGA, placing the sculpture by financial landmarks, allows them to extend the discussion surrounding diverse boards — and beyond.

"It's important to think about how women can impact society, finance, really everything — and when you think about the centers of power, they are often revolving around finance," Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer for State Street Global Advisors told CNBC Make It on Tuesday.

"So, having the symbol of the Fearless Girl in places that are important for the financial workers globally, is something that we think is critical. It's also a way to highlight the engagement for companies, in that we really need to have more women on boards, have more women in positions of power and to drive economic empowerment for women."

This Fearless Girl is expected to stand her ground in the English capital for the next three months, yet the asset manager and others hope her stay will be extended.

"I hope that Fearless Girl will serve as a reminder, both of the progress that we have made, but the progress that we also need to make — and I very much hope she'll inspire generations of girls to become fearless women and leaders," Catherine McGuinness, chair of the policy and resources committee of the City of London Corporation, told attendees Tuesday. "I hope that her initial short stay here will become a much longer one."