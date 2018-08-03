Feminism and gender equality have been thrust into the limelight in the past year following the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

The drive for equality, of course, has been ongoing for decades.

Women in Britain took to the streets in the early 1900s to fight for their right to vote in political proceedings. Known as suffragettes, it wasn't until 1928 that their efforts saw women over 21 years win the right to vote.

For Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of leading British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, the term "feminist" has its own connection with the suffragette movement, as does the word "suffragette" itself.

Speaking at the AllBright's FoundHER Festival in London in July, Pankhurst, a women's rights campaigner and writer, explained how the term suffragette had been coined by British newspaper the Daily Mail as "a way of making fun of us," before the female campaigners realized that they liked the expression and decided to adopt it.

"And I think the same goes on with the term feminist," she added. "It is used as a way to pigeonhole and describe it negatively. And I think what we should do is not allow it to be used in that way, and to own it and to be proud of it, and to show it in lots of different ways."