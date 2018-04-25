The spotlight on women's rights has remained brighter than ever in recent months, with a whole host of issues taking center stage: from sexual misconduct and pay disparity, to the need to get more women into senior roles in business.

Some of the actions that have helped keep these matters in the public eye include the Me Too movement, protests and Time's Up, an initiative that tackles harassment and sexism. For actress Kate Hudson — who's contributed to the defense fund of Time's Up and has spoken out on women's rights — she says it is now time to implement change.

Speaking to "CNBC Conversation," the actress and co-founder of athleisure brand Fabletics said there was something about our current culture which was "really disheartening" when discussing the scrutiny of women.

Hudson added, however, that it appears as though the backlash against a whole host of issues facing women are starting to take shape: from how women are depicted physically, to fighting sexual misconduct and disparity between pay and leadership positions.

So what more needs to be done? According to the actress, "it's all about action implementation now."

"You can have the idea. You can throw your fists in the air. You can keep fighting, keep marching. I think at the end of the day (though), you really need to start implementing and actively starting to put things forward," she told CNBC's Tania Bryer.