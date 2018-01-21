Women turn out big for protest marches — in both blue and red states

A second day of demonstrations in support of women's right got underway on Sunday, after protesters flooded the streets in cities across the world during the previous day to mark the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Organizers are expecting thousands of women and their supporters to come to Las Vegas on Sunday for a "Power to the Polls" event that will kick off a national voter registration drive.
The location was chosen because Nevada is a swing state and "has recent experience with some of the most pressing issues facing women in our nation today, from gun violence to politicians accused of sexual assault," according to the Women's March website.
During Saturday's protests, the crowd swelled to 600,000 in Los Angeles, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. In Chicago, local media reported that 300,000 women and their male supporters took to the street, while New York City saw 200,000 people demonstrating, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
