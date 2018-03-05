If the Academy Awards is any guide, the Time's Up movement is alive and well.

In addition to prominent lapel pins and outspoken movement A-listers like Selma Hayek and Jane Fonda, a new era of readiness to tackle harassment and sexism pervaded nearly every aspect of Sunday's Oscars telecast.

And that is having repercussions well beyond Hollywood.

In the aftermath of such egregious behavior by Harvey Weinstein (and many others), human resource professionals are noting an increase in reports of sexual harassment across the board.

More than a third of all HR experts reported at least one sexual harassment allegation in the last year. Of those, 36 percent said it was an increase from the year before, according to new data from the Society of Human Resource Management, or SHRM.

"It has taken on an energy that is hard to describe," said SHRM's CEO Johnny Taylor, Jr. "Because of Harvey Weinstein as the example, we had to deal with the issue of consent."