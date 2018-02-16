The #MeToo Moment — the flood of sexual harassment scandals that began when Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of assaulting more than 80 women — has brought some pleasant surprises to Lisa Gates, the co-founder of a consulting and training company for professional women called She Negotiates.

Amid the headlines, one of Gate's clients, a human resources director, grew increasingly bothered by the fact that she was being vastly underpaid. (She had researched average salaries for her position).

"She went to her boss and said, 'Here's everything I've done for you, and this is the market value for someone like me'," Gates said. "She got her confidence because of the environment being ripe for the conversation."

"He doubled her salary on the spot," Gates said.

As the conversation about sexual harassment gets louder, women are also bringing up the pay gap — to their bosses, according to experts.

"Women are saying not only is sexual harassment not okay in the workplace, but neither is the disrespect of unequal compensation," said Victoria Pynchon, another co-founder of She Negotiates.

Women earn around 80 percent of what men do — and the gap grows wider as the positions get higher. For example, women managers make 77 percent of what men managers make. As a result, women can earn almost half a million dollars less than men throughout their career.