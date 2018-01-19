Why employees say workplace sexual harassment goes unreported

Despite the #MeToo movement shining light on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace — and taking down a number of high-profile alleged perpetrators in the process — it appears many victims remain silent.

Of the 12 percent of workers who say they've experienced sexual harassment on the job, 72 percent have not reported it, according to a new survey from CareerBuilder. More than half (54 percent) did not confront the perpetrator.

"There's a stigma of shame, denial and fear of consequences that surrounds these victims, making it often difficult for them to come forward," said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder.

CareerBuilder polled 809 full-time, private-sector workers across a variety of industries and company sizes. The survey was conducted Nov. 28 through Dec. 20, in the midst of the #MeToo movement that has emboldened many victims to come forward publicly.