While employees of companies also are subject to these taxes, their employer pays half. A self-employed person — as both the employer and employee — pays both shares. However, half of that tax generally can be deducted, which lowers your adjusted gross income.

As for the 20 percent deduction on qualifying income, the new law imposes some limits. Generally speaking, to qualify for the full deduction, your taxable income must be below $157,500 if you are single or $315,000 if you are married and file a joint tax return.

That deduction is in addition to lower income tax rates on individuals, which you also will pay on your business income as an independent worker.

Yet even if you end up paying less in a taxes this year than you did for 2017 as a self-employed worker, don't make the mistake of thinking you don't need to pay estimated taxes. The IRS can (and will) assess penalties in certain situations. In most cases, if you owe more than $1,000 in taxes at the end of the tax year, you will owe a penalty unless:

1) You earn less than $150,000 and pay 90 percent of your current-year tax burden or 100 percent of the previous year's tax bill; or

2) You earn more than $150,000 and pay at least 90 percent of your current-year tax burden or 110 percent of what you paid the previous year.

While the above generally holds true for all workers, employees whose taxes are withheld from their paychecks generally are less likely to underpay by enough to generate a penalty.