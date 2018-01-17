If you want to work into your 80s like renowned investor Warren Buffett, you have some planning to do.

Buffett, 87, who remains the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., last week announced two new board appointments intended to nudge the conglomerate toward a succession plan.

At the same time, Buffett acknowledged that he has no imminent plans to retire. Another 10 years at the company might be too much, he said, "but every time I see one of my doctors, I just say, 'Guarantee me five more years.'"

Like Buffett, more aging individuals are aspiring to keep working in their golden years. Recent research from Gallup found that 63 percent of working adults plan to work part time beyond age 65, while 11 percent plan to continue working full time. That contrasts with current retirees, of which 68 percent retired before age 65.