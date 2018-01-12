Can your financial plan stand the test of time? It may need to last longer than you think.

Since 1950, life expectancies at birth have ticked upward at a rate of roughly two years per decade, from an average 68.2 for a newborn in 1950 to 76.8 for one in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But those averages can paint a misleading picture: They factor in people who will die at younger ages, which drags down the number.

In contrast, the Social Security Administration's life expectancy calculator estimates that, on average, a man turning age 65 today can expect to live until age 84.3; a woman, to age 86.6.

"And those are just averages," the SSA notes. "About one out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past age 90, and one out of 10 will live past age 95."