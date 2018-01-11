Desperate to get into bitcoin, investors slip into debt

Joseph Borg, president of the North American Securities Administrators Association, a voluntary organization devoted to investor protection, said he often hears of people who've made financial sacrifices to own cryptocurrencies.

Some are relatively benign: People who have transferred a portion of their money from stocks or mutual funds. But he also hears from people who have gone into credit card debt or taken out home equity loans on their house.

That impulse is somewhat understandable in today's economic setting, he said.

"We've inundated everyone with the idea that most Americans don't have enough in savings — that they don't have enough to retire," Borg said. "People want to make it up with anything they can. What else is being as hyped as cryptocurrency?"