Warren Buffett: 'I feel terrific,' and moves toward succession are not related to my health

Warren Buffett told CNBC on Wednesday the appointment of two new vice chairs at Berkshire Hathaway is "part of a movement to succession over time," and has nothing to do with any change in his health.

"I'm in remarkably good health, particularly concerning the life I've lead," Buffett said in a "Squawk Box" interview from Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire is headquartered. "Everything physical, your balance isn't as good, your endurance might not be as good and all that. So I've slipped in various ways. But I wasn't much to start with," he said jokingly.

The 87-year-old billionaire is a known fast-food and soda junkie who keeps long hours. In 2012, he completed treatment for prostate cancer.

Buffett told CNBC on Wednesday that if he were experiencing any health issues, he would immediately tell the board and Berkshire shareholders.

"I feel terrific. I love what I do. I can't wait to go to the office in the morning," he said. "There's nothing I'd rather be doing."

Earlier Wednesday, the Omaha-based conglomerate announced the appointment of Gregory Abel, 55, as vice chairman of noninsurance businesses, and Ajit Jain, 66, as vice chairman of insurance operations.