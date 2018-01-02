Hollywood stars Streep, Witherspoon and Aniston each donate $500,000 to anti-harassment campaign

Actors including Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon have each donated $500,000 to Time's Up, a new campaign by power players in the entertainment industry to tackle harassment and sexism.

The donations are listed on a GoFundMe web page, raising money for the organization's legal defense fund, which will provide subsidized assistance to women and men who suffer sexual harassment, assault or abuse while at work, regardless of the industry they work in.

Time's Up, launched Monday, aims to "address the systemic power imbalances that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential," according to an online statement.

"Earning a living should not come at the cost of anyone's safety, dignity or morale," said Shonda Rhimes, producer of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal", who is involved in the campaign. "Every person should get to work in an environment free from abuse, assault and discrimination." Rhimes also donated $500,000.