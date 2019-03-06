This $100,000-a-night Las Vegas hotel room is the most expensive in America — take a look inside

The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is taking the concept of luxe travel to a whole different level. Its new Damien-Hirst-designed Empathy Suite costs $100,000 a night.

The room is the most expensive in America, beating out one at The Mark hotel, which previously held the accolade at $75,000 a night. And Empathy is also one of the world's most expensive hotel accommodations, according to The Palms. (In fact, it's potentially the most expensive: The Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Hotel in Geneva — at about $80,000 a night — was the world's most expensive suite in 2018, according to Lonely Planet.)

The 9,000-square-foot, two-story sky villa atop the Palms features amenities including a trendy salt relaxation room, an infinity-style Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and 24-hour butler service.