This $100,000-a-night Las Vegas hotel room is the most expensive in America — take a look inside

The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is taking the concept of luxe travel to a whole different level. Its new Damien-Hirst-designed Empathy Suite costs $100,000 a night.

The room is the most expensive in America, beating out one at The Mark hotel, which previously held the accolade at $75,000 a night. And Empathy is also one of the world's most expensive hotel accommodations, according to The Palms. (In fact, it's potentially the most expensive: The Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Hotel in Geneva — at about $80,000 a night — was the world's most expensive suite in 2018, according to Lonely Planet.)

The 9,000-square-foot, two-story sky villa atop the Palms features amenities including a trendy salt relaxation room, an infinity-style Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and 24-hour butler service.

A two-night-minimum stay at the suite, which is reserved exclusively for million-dollar poker players at the casino, also includes $10,000 worth of credit to the Palms resort.

The room was designed by world-renowned artist Hirst and showcases a number of his well-known original pieces, like the iconic "Winner/Loser," with two bull sharks suspended in formaldehyde.

Hirst — who is known for controversial pieces — also created a 13-seat curved bar filled with medical waste, and hanging above the bar is Hirst's "Here for a Good Time, Not a Long Time," which features a marlin skeleton and taxidermy marlin.

Of course, Hirst's work "Vegas," a medicine cabinet filled with diamonds, is showcased in the suite, and other motifs Hirst is known for can be seen throughout, like laser-cut butterflies.

Hirst designed the suite in collaboration with Bentel & Bentel architects.

The suite provides a "once-in-a-lifetime Las Vegas stay," says Jon Gray, General Manager of Palms Casino Resort.

Palms is in the process of a $620 million renovation, the largest resort renovation in Vegas history.

The first phase of the overhaul debuted in May, including the opening of bar Unknown, Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse, APEX Social Club, Camden cocktail lounge and a redesigned casino floor, with a high-limit lounge, and Pearl concert theater. It also showcases more than 150 pieces of art — not only by Hirst but also Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Dustin Yellin.

