Here's how much men and women earn at every age

Women earn just 79 cents for every dollar men make in 2019.

That's the "'raw' gender pay gap, which looks at the median salary for all men and women regardless of job type or worker seniority," Payscale explains in its 2019 report on the state of the pay gap.

The gap forms early and continues to grow: As data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, men earn more from the get-go.

Here's the median income American men are earning at every age:

16 to 19 years: $501 weekly ($26,052 annually)

20 to 24 years: $624 weekly ($32,448 annually)

25 to 34 years: $877 weekly ($45,604 annually)

35 to 44 years: $1,112 weekly ($57,824 annually)

45 to 54 years: $1,138 weekly ($59,176 annually)

55 to 64 years: $1,191 weekly ($61,932 annually)

65 years and older: $1,037 weekly ($53,924 annually)

And here's how much women earn at every age:

16 to 19 years: $437 weekly ($22,724 annually)

20 to 24 years: $558 weekly ($29,016 annually)

25 to 34 years: $763 weekly ($39,676 annually)

35 to 44 years: $877 weekly ($45,604 annually)

45 to 54 years: $876 weekly ($45,552 annually)

55 to 64 years: $895 weekly ($46,540 annually)

65 years and older: $757 weekly ($39,364 annually)

Women not only earn less, but, as the data shows, their peak earning age is lower than that of the average man.

This aligns with data from PayScale, which found that pay growth for college-educated men essentially stops at age 49. For college-educated women, it's decidedly younger: at age 40.

From ages 22 to 32, female pay actually grows slightly faster than male pay. However, a shift occurs at age 33, when women's earnings growth starts to slow and men's remains steady. By age 40, women see their salaries peak at about $67,000.

Meanwhile, men continue seeing pay growth up until age 49, at which point they're earning a median of $102,000.

Take a look at PayScale's chart, which maps out the percent growth in pay by gender from age 22 to 67. Blue represents pay growth for male college grads and orange represents pay growth for female college grads.