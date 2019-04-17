The two most stressful parts of job searching: the interview rounds and the waiting period that comes after.

There's a lot of distance between what a hiring manager says and what they really mean. True to best HR practices, managers are trained to ensure that their words and actions don't indicate any type of personal bias.

While it can be nerve-racking to try and decode their vague responses, understanding what they actually mean can help you mentally prepare for the worst and, more importantly, know when it's time to start looking for other opportunities.

Here are some of the most common things hiring managers say if they weren't impressed by your interview:

1. "We'll be in touch."

If they don't think you're a good fit for the role, hiring managers will keep their responses short and unenthusiastic to avoid getting your hopes up. Sometimes (unless you're consistent about following up), you might not hear back from them at all even after the position as been filled.

Depending on their word choice, however, not all hope may be lost. For example, "I'll be in touch with you soon," shows a lot more promise.

2. "I don't want to take up too much of your time..."

Generally, face-to-face interviews last about 45 minutes or more, so it's a bad sign if your meeting was scheduled for an hour but got cut short.