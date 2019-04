Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles doesn't take her success, or the money she's earned from it, for granted. In fact, the 22-year-old gymnast has "a fear of going broke," she recalls on an episode of "Kneading Dough" with Maverick Carter.

It keeps her careful. She even challenges herself to go days without spending any money, she tells Carter: "And then, of course, my gas light come on so I have to go get gas."

Besides the necessities, as well as the occasional trip to Subway, she says, "I never really swipe the [credit] card."