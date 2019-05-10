Has the thought of heading out to work on a Monday ever put a dampener on your Sunday evening? If that's the case, you're certainly not alone.

Several surveys over the years have shown that many people around the globe worry about going back to work after the weekend break.

In 2018, a LinkedIn survey revealed that 80% of professionals in the U.S. experienced the "Sunday Scaries" — with over a third of participants admitting they agonize about this weekly. A global poll by Monster in 2015 meantime, revealed that 42% of EU respondents who deal with the Sunday night blues, will typically have a "really bad" case of them.

So how do you go about clamping down on these negative thoughts? With a simple mental exercise, according to author, anxiety coach and hypnotherapist, Chloe Brotheridge.

Describing that shift in mood and focus on a Sunday afternoon as a case of the "Smondays," Brotheridge sees this as the "perfect example" of how individuals generate feelings of anxiety, by just imagining the future going badly.

"We do this in all sorts of ways. I found myself having imaginary conversations with people, arguments about possible conversations that I could maybe have in the future, and imagining people shouting at me — but it would never happen, and yet my mind was going to this worst-case scenario, of those 'what ifs?'," said Brotheridge to attendees at Women's Health Live festival in London last week.

Having overcome her own anxiety, Brotheridge has gone onto write two books on well-being, release a podcast, and offer sessions to those looking to tackle their anxiety and low self-confidence levels.