You can build a $200 lightsaber at Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — here's what you get

At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — the new 14-acre, $1 billion Star Wars attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California opening today — in addition to visiting attractions like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (where you can fly a replica starship from the Star Wars movies) and Black Spire Outpost (where you can try Star Wars-themed food and drinks), park-goers can build their own "real" lightsaber at Savi's Workshop for $200. Here's how the Disney Parks blog describes Savi's Workshop and its backstory: "[S]eek out the hidden workshop and arrange an appointment to meet with the Gatherers – a group of men and women who have dedicated their lives to restoring balance in the galaxy by passing on their knowledge of the Force and the ancient ways of the Jedi. The Gatherers guide those who seek their assistance in creating their own unique customized lightsaber. "The Gatherers have amassed a great collection of stories, kyber crystals, and other saber parts from around the galaxy. As 'keepers of the Force,' they have passed down their knowledge from generation to generation, striving to keep the flame of hope alive. Savi was one of the original Gatherers ... [who] created a salvage business as a front to hide his clandestine mission of guiding the next generation of Force wielders and helping them create their unique lightsabers." Here's how building a lightsaber works.

Galaxy's Edge is set in the land of Batuu, and Savi's scrapyard and workshop are in the Black Spire Outpost (one of the main attraction areas), safely hidden from the First Order, according to the backstory. Guests, called "Builders" at the attraction (14 maximum per appointment, according to Los Angeles Times), are ushered into the workshop by the group of Disney actors who play the Gatherers, according to the Disneyland blog. To set the scene, the workshop is "packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy," the blog says. The Gatherers demonstrate how to build a lightsaber and tell stories of past heroes and villains and say they hope for a new hero, maybe it will be one of the Builders who will soon have their own lightsaber. To make their lightsaber, builders choose from one of four styles, each looks slightly different and has its own theme: Peace and Justice is made from "salvaged scraps from fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships" and its "Republic-era designs honor the galaxy's former guardians," according to the Disneyland blog; Power and Control are "originally forged by dark side warriors" and use "rumored remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples"; Elemental Nature "embodies the Force — an energy created by all living things, like Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones and Rancor teeth"; and Protection and Defense whose "hilt materials bear mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect users with the ancient wellspring of the Force."

At the builder's table, where the lightsabers are assembled, Builders receive their lightsaber parts (including things like a handle, grips and activation switches) and a Gatherer adds a 36-inch lightsaber blade. Builders choose a red, blue, green or violet "kyber" crystal to power up their lightsaber, and when it's turned on, it glows that color. (Builders also get a carrying case for their weapon.)

