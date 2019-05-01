Disneyland's $1 billion Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction is opening this month—take a look inside

This month, Star Wars fans will finally be able to immerse themselves in the remote world of Batuu, the setting for Disney Parks' highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The new Star Wars land opens at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on May 31. So what will the new land hold? Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge covers 14 acres and cost an estimated $1 billion, according to USA Today. Guests will be transported to Batuu, a planet that isn't depicted in Star Wars movies but is in the Star Wars book "Thrawn: Alliances," a part of the so-called Star Wars Expanded Universe. According to StarWars.com, Batuu is "home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, and a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space" and "a safe haven for those looking to avoid the attention of the First Order."

An illustration of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of Disneyland Park and Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. Source: Disney Parks

In several areas around the new Star Wars land, actors will portray Star Wars characters from "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi," including protagonist Rey, former Storm Trooper Finn, astromech BB-8 and Resistance commander Poe Dameron, according to Disney. Stormtroopers will "appear en mass," according to Travel + Leisure, and guests will see other space beings like a droid cooking at the restaurant Ronto Roasters.

A rendering of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney. Disney

As for the attractions, they will open in two phases (phase one on May 31 and phase two later this year). Main attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, a replica of the Star Wars franchise's famous spaceship, will open in phase one. Guests will be able to climb aboard the 100-foot ship with interiors that are "unfathomably real and identical" to the starship seen in the movies, according to Travel + Leisure.

Chess Room in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Disney

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Disney

Visitors will also be able to get in the six-seat cockpit (aka, a simulator ride) as pilots, gunners or flight engineers, to feel what it's like to hurdle through space, as well as control the ship and fire its cannons. "If you don't fire and hit that TIE fighter that's coming after you, it may get some shots and create some damage on the ship that then you have to fix," Scott Trowbridge, Star Wars portfolio creative executive/studio leader at Walt Disney Imagineering told StarWars.com. "If you don't fly right to avoid that oncoming whatever, you smash into a wall, your ship is going to fly right and smash into that wall. You're truly in control of what happens on your mission."

An illustration of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Disney

Another main attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, located inside an area called Resistance Forest, will open with phase two. It will put guests in the middle of the Rebellion battle, where they will face First Order bad guys, including Kylo Ren. In this interactive forest area, guests will ride on tracks through made-up ancient ruins, an ancient warship site and a cave, according to Entertainment Weekly, as well as go inside a starship and onboard a Star Destroyer, ushered by droid BB-8 and a hologram of Rey. The attraction will also have animatronic Stormtroopers.

Shopping and restaurants also open on May 31. The Black Spire Outpost (a stop for traders and smugglers traveling the Outer Rim and Wild Space), will offer "galactic" food and beverages like "Blue Milk" (a beverage that appeared in "Star Wars: Episode IV"). There will be several restaurants, like Oga's Cantina where R-3X ( "Rex"), a Starspeeder 3000 pilot droid, is a DJ, as well as Ronto Roasters for barbecue.

A rendering of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Disney

There will also be specialty products designed by Coca Cola and Lucasfilm Ltd, according to Disney Parks, which will fit the Star Wars theme. At the Star Wars-themed shops, guests can do things like construct their own astromech droids at Droid Depot, or customize their own lightsaber at Savi's Workshop - Handbuilt Lightsabers. And of course there will be Star Wars themed products for sale, like a C-3PO toy that "complains if you pop his head off and reattach it the wrong way," according to Travel + Leisure.

A rendering of Savi's Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers. Disney