Reservations for Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park snatched up in less than 2 hours

High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.Real Estateread more
Since President Trump said he wanted him on the Fed board, Moore had faced intense criticism and scrutiny for his economic views, messy divorce and past statements, including...Politicsread more
Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.US Marketsread more
Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.Technologyread more
Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as factory workers cope with unpredictable hoursTechnologyread more
Facebook says it banned Alex Jones and InfoWars but Jones is already back broadcasting on the social network.Technologyread more
The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banksFinanceread more
Cyberattackers successfully interrupted electrical systems in Los Angeles County and Salt Lake County in March, according to the Department of Energy.Cybersecurityread more
According to four company insiders, uBiome was routinely billing patients multiple times without their consent as part of an aggressive growth plan that focused on increasing...Technologyread more
Disneyland began accepting online reservations from fans who want to be the first park visitors to experience Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Thursday morning. Within two hours, all...Entertainmentread more
"The attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime," Nancy Pelosi says of William Barr.Politicsread more
Disneyland began accepting online reservations from fans who want to be the first park visitors to experience Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Thursday morning. Within two hours, all reservation slots had been filled.
The $1 billion expansion, which is set to open May 31, is expected to draw such large crowds that Disney instituted a free reservation process for the first month of its debut.
At 1 p.m. Eastern, fans were permitted to sign up for 4-hour windows to visit the new land at Disneyland in California. Before 3 p.m., all reservations were closed.
"At this time, the only way to secure a reservation to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park between May 31 and June 23, 2019 is to stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel," the park's website said. "Guests staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel on those dates will receive a designated reservation to access Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during their stay."
Parkgoers will be able to visit the new land after June 23 without a reservation. However, if crowds get too big, Disney said some experiences in the land will be restricted or unavailable. A second Galaxy's Edge will open in Orlando, Florida in August.
The new land is set on Batuu, a planet not yet seen on film. It's a thriving port filled with rogue traders, droids and unique alien species.
Disney park guests will be able to explore the planet's Black Spire Outpost and shops as well as pilot the Millennium Falcon on the Smugglers Run ride and take part in an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance ride.
Shops and restaurants will offer an array of unique merchandise and food and beverages not available in any other location.
The excitement from guests is a good sign for Disney. The park is likely to draw massive crowds eager to spend money on food and special merchandise only available at Galaxy's Edge. Disney's theme parks and resorts took in more than $20 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year and earned $4.5 billion in operating profit.