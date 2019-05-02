Reservations for Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park snatched up in less than 2 hours

Disneyland began accepting online reservations from fans who want to be the first park visitors to experience Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Thursday morning. Within two hours, all reservation slots had been filled.

The $1 billion expansion, which is set to open May 31, is expected to draw such large crowds that Disney instituted a free reservation process for the first month of its debut.

At 1 p.m. Eastern, fans were permitted to sign up for 4-hour windows to visit the new land at Disneyland in California. Before 3 p.m., all reservations were closed.

"At this time, the only way to secure a reservation to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park between May 31 and June 23, 2019 is to stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel," the park's website said. "Guests staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel on those dates will receive a designated reservation to access Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during their stay."

Parkgoers will be able to visit the new land after June 23 without a reservation. However, if crowds get too big, Disney said some experiences in the land will be restricted or unavailable. A second Galaxy's Edge will open in Orlando, Florida in August.

The new land is set on Batuu, a planet not yet seen on film. It's a thriving port filled with rogue traders, droids and unique alien species.

Disney park guests will be able to explore the planet's Black Spire Outpost and shops as well as pilot the Millennium Falcon on the Smugglers Run ride and take part in an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance ride.

Shops and restaurants will offer an array of unique merchandise and food and beverages not available in any other location.

The excitement from guests is a good sign for Disney. The park is likely to draw massive crowds eager to spend money on food and special merchandise only available at Galaxy's Edge. Disney's theme parks and resorts took in more than $20 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year and earned $4.5 billion in operating profit.