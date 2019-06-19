Jeff Bezos, Jean-Paul Agon and John Flint among France's most-beloved CEOs for 2019, according to Glassdoor

In leadership, there is no straightforward formula to becoming the ideal boss. Some employees look for someone that they can look up to who is also approachable, while others expect tenacity and a passion for delivering the best results.

Whatever that may be, 10 chief executives have been recognized by Glassdoor as being highly-admired by their employees. In the latest France edition of most-liked CEOs, all of the leaders in the top 10 have an approval rating of 97 percent or more.

When it comes to industries, the businesses span from technology and retail, to banks and telecommunications; demonstrating that strong leaders can emerge in all different arenas.

To pool together the findings, Glassdoor assessed online reviews posted by workers from France. Employees are also asked to rate a number of factors tied to their experience at work, including sentiment around their CEO's job performance, in addition to rating workplace attributes like senior management among others.

When evaluating a boss' overall performance, workers have three options: approve, disapprove or no opinion.

"Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work," Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

To be eligible, a business must have at least 1,000 employees and get at least 20 CEO approval ratings and 20 senior management ratings between the course of May 2018 and April 2019.

Here are the highest-rated CEOs that are winning over employees in France: