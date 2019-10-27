Mark Cuban once had his Amex Black Card declined — here's what happened

Billionaire Mark Cuban, "Shark Tank" investor and Dallas Mavericks team owner, has been an outspoken critic of using credit cards.

"Don't use credit cards," Cuban told CNBC Make It in 2018. "If you use a credit card, you don't want to be rich," he wrote on his blog in 2008.

But in 2011, after his NBA team the Mavericks beat the Miami Heat in the NBA finals, Cuban tried to use his American Express Black Card to purchase a bottle of champagne that cost tens of thousands of dollars to celebrate — but his card was declined, Cuban said on "Fair Game" on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) on Monday.

Cuban and the Mavericks were celebrating their win at LIV, a nightclub in Miami, when the billionaire tried to pay for a bottle of champagne.

"When I went to put a card down, I had just gotten a new black Amex, and I hadn't called in to get it registered and authorized," Cuban said in the interview on FS1 in October. "And I got declined."