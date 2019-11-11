'Shark Tank': Mark Cuban invested $250,000 in matching clothes for dogs and humans

Billionaire Mark Cuban has said his least favorite pitches on ABC's "Shark Tank" include two things: kids and animals.

"I hate when we have kids on. Kids and animals are the worst," Cuban said in 2015.

But on Sunday's episode of "Shark Tank," some sharply dressed dogs (and later a baby) won over Cuban, when husband and wife co-founders Scott and Gina Davis pitched their company, Dog Threads to the Sharks.

Dog Threads creates matching shirts for humans and their dogs, so to show off their product, the Davises had model dogs: a papillon-maltese mix name Tinkerbell wore the same tropical shirt as Shark Robert Herjavec, while French bulldog Gus Gus wore the same black and red flannel as his owner.

"I love dogs, but why?" asked Herjavec.

Source: ABC/Eric McCandless

Why not? "In 2014, we had a Pomeranian poodle, and he loved dressing up," Gina told the Sharks. "But I couldn't find clothing that matched his human-like personality anywhere. Every store I went in, it was cheap and tacky clothing. I thought 'I wouldn't wear that, so why would we dress Thomas [her puppy] in it?'"

As animal lovers, the Davises thought there was an opportunity for business, and that they could also give back to animals.

"I went to school for design," Gina said. "I was designing my own women's clothing line at the time. So, I drafted my first pattern for Thomas [her puppy], it was a button-down shirt. Everywhere we went, people would come up to us and say 'where did you get that?'"