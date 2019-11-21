This unglamorous job set Warren Buffett up for success—here are 4 others that can do the same for you

1. Delivery work

Essential skills you learn on the job: Time management, problem-solving, communication, self-management One of Warren Buffett's first jobs as a teenager was delivering newspapers. He would wake up at 4:30 a.m. to deliver copies of The Washington Post. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO challenged himself to find more efficient and faster ways to complete his job. Then, he created a system to track when the houses along his route had magazine subscriptions expiring and sold new subscriptions on the side, along with calendars. Delivering papers instilled the importance of hard work and reliability, Buffett said in an interview with The Globalist. "You learn a lot about human nature when you deliver papers," he added. "For one thing, you learn you have to pay for them each month. Whether the customers pay you or not. You have to collect the money." Food delivery services are also a great place to start if you want to get into the business. Some companies even allow you to set your own schedule, which is especially helpful if you're considering doing it as a side hustle.

2. Assistant work

Soft skills you learn on the job: Attention to detail, relationship-building, correspondence, research, coordination The idea of getting coffee or organizing files for someone else might not sound appealing if you have dreams of becoming the next Jeff Bezos. But being someone's assistant can be a lot like a paid apprenticeship. It's a chance to shadow a successful person and learn their tricks of the trade — often, things they don't teach you in school. Working as an assistant can also give you access to a network of important contacts. Ruth Bader Ginsburg worked as a law clerk for two years after graduating from Columbia Law School in 1959. That job led to research associate positions, a professorship and various other career-climbing opportunities on her way to the Supreme Court.

3. Selling at a food stand or shop

Soft skills you learn on the job: Customer service, communication, patience, efficiency, multitasking, product knowledge In some cases, it might be a better idea to skip the unpaid internship and make a few extra bucks selling at a food stand on a busy street or in a food court at the mall. Universities and recruiters are far more likely to be impressed by a stint at a hot-dog stand than an eight-week coding camp, Jenny Anderson, a writer who covers the science of learning, noted in a Quartz article. Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein did just that: His first job was selling hot dogs in Yankee Stadium. Barack Obama even worked at a Baskin-Robbins in Honolulu before he became president of the United States. Scooping ice cream all day might sound like a mindless task, but as Sue Thirlwall, Baskin-Robbins' former brand operating officer, told the L.A. Times: the business can actually teach employees "crucial presidential skills," such as how to be efficient, handle consumer care in real time and keep calm under pressure. "The crew member who communicates effectively is both a diplomat and a terrific brand ambassador," she said.

4. Teaching

Soft skills you learn on the job: Patience, writing, mentoring, creativity, conflict-management, emotional intelligence As Roman philosopher Seneca once said, "While we teach, we learn." Without a doubt, teachers have one of the hardest jobs. Students can be tough to handle, and those challenges often involve having to deal with parents as well. But getting to see the difference you make in a young person's life can be a rewarding experience. Doing so requires patience and empathy, which will help sharpen your emotional intelligence skills. More importantly, teaching strengthens your ability to explain complex things in a way that's easy to understand — and that skill is transferable to any job. Teachers are also encouraged to flex their creativity skills. This certainly helped best-selling authors like J.K. Rowling, who worked as an English teacher in Portugal, and Stephen King, who held teaching stint at the Hampden Academy in Hampden, Maine. (King wrote "Salem's Lot" while living in a trailer and teaching during the day). A bachelor's degree and certification is usually the requirement if you want to teach, but tutoring is another option if you have deep knowledge and expertise in a specific topic.

5. Selling your own crafts